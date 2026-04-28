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SOCIAL BUZZ

$3,200 dinner, no second date: ‘Post-70s’ woman blocks younger man after meal

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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source: Facebook
source: Facebook

A self-described woman born in the 1970s has set social media abuzz after sharing details of a dinner date with a younger man that ended in controversy—and a swift phone block.

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In a social media post that quickly went viral, the woman revealed she had cut off contact with her date immediately after they shared a high-end meal at an Italian restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui, with the bill totaling around HK$3,203.

“After this meal, there’s no next time. He’s too young, our values don’t match,” she wrote, adding that she had already blocked his number. She also posted a series of hashtags expressing her satisfaction with the decision, including references to being “a successful post-70s woman” and “ready for the next dinner invitation.”

To back up her account, she uploaded multiple photos from the evening, including a clearly visible receipt showing two premium tasting menus priced at over HK$2,000 in total. Other images showed her dressed up for the occasion, taking selfies in a black dress inside the restaurant, as well as close-ups of the dishes served.

One image also appeared to show the woman alongside her male companion, though his face was largely obscured.

The post triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing sympathy for the man, who was quickly dubbed the “unluckiest bill payer” on social media. Critics described the behavior as inappropriate and controversial, with some saying it was harsh to block someone immediately after accepting an expensive meal.

Others, however, defended her stance, arguing that dating outcomes are personal and that she had every right to end contact if she felt the match was unsuitable.

The woman later responded to criticism, insisting that “outsiders do not understand the situation,” and maintained that the decision reflected mutual differences in values.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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