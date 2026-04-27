Mainland-style ‘walking group’ sparks noise complaints in Tseung Kwan O park

A group fitness session resembling mainland China’s “walking group” trend has sparked complaints in Tseung Kwan O after a video circulated online showing participants exercising to loud music at a public park.

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The footage shows a group of middle-aged women in matching outfits performing synchronized aerobic-style movements at night in Tang Ming Street Park, with music played over a loudspeaker.

The video uploader accused the group of disturbing public order, calling the activity disruptive and inconsiderate, and said similar practices had drawn criticism in mainland China.

The group was identified online as a park-based fitness dance team. The routine is understood to be based on “Jiamusi aerobics,” a popular form of group exercise in mainland China involving coordinated movements, uniform clothing and amplified music in public spaces.

Such large-scale outdoor fitness gatherings, sometimes referred to as “walking groups,” have previously triggered debate in mainland cities over noise levels and the use of shared public areas.

The incident prompted heated reactions online, with many users criticizing the activity as noisy and intrusive, saying it disrupted nearby residents and reflected poor public etiquette.

Some commenters described the behavior as self-centered and inconsiderate in shared spaces.

Others defended the group, saying public parks should remain open for recreation. However, critics argued that loud amplified music was inappropriate in residential park settings.

Some users also pointed to Hong Kong’s noise regulations, noting that the use of loudspeakers in public areas may require permission, and that excessive noise may be subject to the Noise Control Ordinance, particularly at night.