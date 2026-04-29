Pork up for grabs: Yuen Long butcher’s Beyblade challenge goes viral

A Yuen Long butcher has gone viral after turning his market stall into a Beyblade battle arena, offering pork as prizes to anyone who beats him.

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The 28-year-old second-generation owner of a stall at Tung Yick Market, known as JJ, issued the challenge on social media, inviting the public to take him on.

“Win and I’ll treat you to pork bones or lean meat,” he wrote.

His post, which showed him chopping meat and displaying more than a dozen Beyblades and battle sets, quickly drew thousands of shares.

Netizens flooded the comments with jokes about the rewards. Some asked if they could claim premium cuts, while others suggested using a chopping board as the battle arena.

JJ’s muscular build also drew attention, with some joking they might not “walk out of the market” even if they win.

He laughed off the comments, saying that carrying a cleaver is normal for a butcher.

In an interview with Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, JJ said the idea stemmed from nostalgia.

“I played with a few Beyblades and watched the anime when I was young, but I couldn’t afford many at the time. There were also fewer variations, and not as many people playing,” he said.

With the toy making a comeback in recent years, he joined a local enthusiast group, where members joked about winning pork from him.

The idea quickly gained traction, prompting him to take the challenge public on social media.

What started as a joke has since become a neighborhood talking point, drawing interest from both adults and children.

Many netizens said the trend shows that “kids who played Beyblade have grown up.”