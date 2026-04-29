logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Pork up for grabs: Yuen Long butcher’s Beyblade challenge goes viral

SOCIAL BUZZ
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A Yuen Long butcher has gone viral after turning his market stall into a Beyblade battle arena, offering pork as prizes to anyone who beats him.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 28-year-old second-generation owner of a stall at Tung Yick Market, known as JJ, issued the challenge on social media, inviting the public to take him on.

“Win and I’ll treat you to pork bones or lean meat,” he wrote.

His post, which showed him chopping meat and displaying more than a dozen Beyblades and battle sets, quickly drew thousands of shares.

Netizens flooded the comments with jokes about the rewards. Some asked if they could claim premium cuts, while others suggested using a chopping board as the battle arena.

JJ’s muscular build also drew attention, with some joking they might not “walk out of the market” even if they win.

He laughed off the comments, saying that carrying a cleaver is normal for a butcher.

In an interview with Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, JJ said the idea stemmed from nostalgia.

“I played with a few Beyblades and watched the anime when I was young, but I couldn’t afford many at the time. There were also fewer variations, and not as many people playing,” he said.

With the toy making a comeback in recent years, he joined a local enthusiast group, where members joked about winning pork from him.

The idea quickly gained traction, prompting him to take the challenge public on social media.

What started as a joke has since become a neighborhood talking point, drawing interest from both adults and children.

Many netizens said the trend shows that “kids who played Beyblade have grown up.”

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
source: Facebook
$3,200 dinner, no second date: ‘Post-70s’ woman blocks younger man after meal
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Saved credit cards exploited in online shopping account breaches
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Mainland-style ‘walking group’ sparks noise complaints in Tseung Kwan O park
SOCIAL BUZZ
27-04-2026 14:08 HKT
Group betting trend grows as $228m Mark Six jackpot sparks collective craze
SOCIAL BUZZ
27-04-2026 13:11 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station
SOCIAL BUZZ
27-04-2026 01:34 HKT
source: Threads
When Light Rail meets ox carts: AI revives ancient Chinese scroll with Hong Kong twist
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-04-2026 18:20 HKT
logo
(Video) Mid-air altercation turns into ‘in-flight spectacle’ on AirAsia flight
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 18:25 HKT
$228 million Mark Six snowball draw sparks online ‘tail-number’ theory
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 16:08 HKT
Taiwanese eatery in Hong Kong ditches table-sharing in favor of dining experience
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-04-2026 18:16 HKT
HK family accused in Shenzhen lost phone incident sparks online row over ‘who they are’
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-04-2026 13:08 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
28-04-2026 12:42 HKT
Temperatures set to fall to 20°C as cold front brings cooler weather and days of rain
NEWS
28-04-2026 13:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.