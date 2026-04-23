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SOCIAL BUZZ

(Video) Mid-air altercation turns into ‘in-flight spectacle’ on AirAsia flight

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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What could have been a routine red-eye flight instead became an unexpected source of entertainment for passengers aboard an AirAsia service from Chongqing to Kuala Lumpur, after a dispute involving a female passenger escalated into a dramatic onboard scene.

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According to mainland media, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday (Apr 22) on flight D7809, when a Chinese passenger reportedly became agitated over a companion who had failed to board. Witnesses said she made repeated loud phone calls in the cabin, prompting a nearby Malaysian passenger to ask her to lower her voice — a request that quickly spiraled into a heated exchange.

Tensions escalated further when the woman objected to cabin crew communicating in English, demanding that Chinese be used instead.

In the footage, she is heard criticizing the crew and questioning their suitability to operate an international flight. She also claimed she was a China Southern Airlines flight attendant, shouting in Mandarin: “I am Chinese. You are operating an international flight but cannot even speak proper Chinese. What kind of flight are you running?”

However, China Southern Airlines later clarified to mainland media that the individual in question was not an employee of the airline and had no affiliation with the company.

Cabin crew eventually sought assistance from airport authorities after attempts to mediate failed. The passenger was removed from the aircraft before departure.

Passengers treated incident as “in-flight drama”

Rather than triggering widespread frustration, the confrontation appeared to draw curiosity — and even amusement — from surrounding passengers.

Videos circulating online show several passengers observing the dispute, with some reportedly filming the exchange on their phones, seen laughing while watching the incident unfold. Eyewitnesses described the atmosphere as unusually relaxed, with onlookers treating the situation as a form of “live drama” unfolding mid-flight.

One of the videos circulating online shows a passenger sarcastically remarking at the individuals involved in the dispute: “Very good, you’re the most handsome, you’re the most beautiful,” seemingly mocking the escalating argument onboard.

In another clip, when police boarded the aircraft to handle the situation, officers instructed passengers not to take photographs. A passenger can then be heard responding that they were “not taking photos, only recording video,” as the situation unfolded in front of them.

Despite the disruption delaying the flight by over an hour, some passengers appeared unfazed, with online comments suggesting that the incident had become an unexpected talking point — or even a moment of shared in-flight entertainment.

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