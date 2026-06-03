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SOCIAL BUZZ

Prince carries, flirtatious moves and packed tables: venues turn to muscle men for business boost

SOCIAL BUZZ
19 mins ago
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As businesses seek new ways to attract customers amid weak consumer spending, a growing number of Hong Kong venues are finding success through an unexpected formula: muscular male entertainers, according to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard.

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From hotpot restaurants to Lan Kwai Fong bars, establishments are increasingly capitalizing on the so-called "male entertainment economy," offering patrons experiences ranging from playful feeding sessions and hand-holding games to prince carries and flirtatious wall-pin poses.

At a hotpot restaurant in Yau Ma Tei, muscular male performers regularly mingle with customers, helping them squeeze fresh orange juice, feeding them food and even joining birthday celebrations. The lively atmosphere has become a major draw for diners seeking something beyond a traditional meal.

One customer, Sunny, described being lifted in a "prince carry" by a muscular performer as a thrilling experience, while another diner said the attentive service made the experience memorable enough to return with friends.

The restaurant's owner, Rex, admitted he initially worried the concept might alienate customers. Instead, the gamble paid off.

Rex said business had been sluggish before the introduction of the performers, with only two or three occupied tables on some weekends. Since launching the concept, revenue had increased by 60 to 70 percent.

The trend has also spread to Hong Kong's nightlife scene.

A Lan Kwai Fong bar saw sales triple after introducing shirtless male performers who entertain guests with choreographed dance routines and interactive performances.

Owner Louis stressed that the entertainers are trained professionals who understand boundaries despite their flirtatious image, adding that they focus on delivering professional performances even when customers request more intimate interactions.

According to Dragon, leader of one male performance troupe, strict rules are in place. Performers are prohibited from kissing customers or meeting them outside work. He recalled an incident in which a customer suddenly kissed a performer, saying such behaviour was not permitted.

Customers appear divided on the phenomenon. Some see it as harmless fun and eye-catching entertainment, while others view it as controversial.

Hailey, a customer at one of the bars, said she was particularly drawn to the performers' flirtatious wall-pin moves, describing them as full of sexual tension.

Meanwhile, male customer Damian, who previously visited with his girlfriend, said he was comfortable watching the performances but preferred that physical interaction remain limited.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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