Mother mocked online after questioning helper wearing shorts during heatwave

A Hong Kong mother has come under fire online after questioning whether her domestic helper should be allowed to wear shorts while working at home amid the recent sweltering weather.

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The woman raised the issue in a social media group for employers of foreign domestic helpers, writing: "Serious question: Is it a problem if the helper wears shorts at home? There is one man, one woman and a child in the household. The helper is in her twenties."

The post quickly went viral, with many netizens accusing the mother of being unreasonable as temperatures continue to soar across the city.

Several commenters suggested the helper's age, rather than her clothing, was the mother's real concern.

"If you're worried about shorts, change your husband instead," one user wrote.

Others said the question reflected a lack of trust in her spouse rather than any issue with the helper's attire.

While some users suggested employers could provide uniforms or set dress guidelines, others said the only concern should be whether the shorts were excessively revealing.

The debate comes as the Hong Kong Observatory warned that temperatures in parts of the New Territories could climb to 37 degrees Celsius on Friday (Jun 5), with extremely hot conditions expected to persist.