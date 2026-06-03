Tripod order turns into 300 used iPhones in Taobao delivery mix-up

A Hong Kong woman has reported a delivery mix-up after ordering a camera tripod on Taobao, only to receive a large box containing around 300 used iPhones instead.

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The incident, shared online on Tuesday (Jun 2), quickly went viral after the buyer said the package delivered to her consolidation warehouse contained dozens of old Apple smartphones bundled together with rubber bands.

According to photos posted online, the box was filled with stacked second-hand iPhones, many appearing to be older models. Some devices were marked with QR code stickers and serial labels, suggesting they may have been part of a bulk inventory or recycling batch.

The buyer said she immediately contacted Taobao customer service to clarify the situation. However, even the platform’s support staff appeared surprised, repeatedly asking whether the shipment had indeed come from them.

In a screenshot of the conversation shared online, a customer service representative remarked that “this box is worth more than the tripod”, a comment that sparked further discussion among netizens.

The woman later clarified that she had no intention of keeping the devices and only wanted her original purchase. She eventually received a refund after filing a formal complaint.

The unusual delivery sparked mixed reactions online. Some users joked that she had “struck a windfall” and suggested selling the devices at second-hand electronics markets in Hong Kong, including resale hubs in Sham Shui Po and Kwun Tong.

Others raised concerns over the origin of the phones, warning the batch could be stolen goods or unregulated “grey market” items. Some urged her to report the incident to police to avoid potential legal risks in handling suspected illicit property.

Authorities have not confirmed any involvement, and the origin of the devices remains unclear.