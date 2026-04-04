logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Seafood stall accused of deceptive 'fish swapping' scam in New Territories East

SOCIAL BUZZ
04-04-2026 17:37 HKT
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

A seafood vendor in the New Territories East has been exposed for allegedly tricking an unsuspecting customer by swapping a live yellow croaker with a dead one and selling it at a reduced price in what a witness described as a "fish swapping" scam.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident came to light after a social media user posted an account on Threads, detailing the deceptive practice they observed at a wet market.

The witness recounted seeing an elderly customer browsing yellow croakers in a plastic tub at a seafood stall.

According to the post, a female vendor quickly presented the customer with a dead yellow croaker, marketing it at HK$70, while live ones were priced at HK$80.

The customer, seemingly uninterested, moved away to look at other fish.

The witness then saw the female vendor surreptitiously toss the dead fish to a male fishmonger, who handled the gutting and cleaning.

Within seconds, the female vendor then picked up a live yellow croaker, offered it to the customer for HK$70, and the customer proceeded with the purchase, taking the fish and leaving.

The most shocking part of the account came approximately 10 seconds later, when the male fishmonger retrieved the live yellow croaker that had just been sold and returned it to the female vendor, who then placed it back in the tub for sale.

The witness expressed dismay at the vendor's dishonest tactics, stating they would try to avoid patronizing the stall in the future.

The post garnered attention from netizens, with some inquiring about the specific market.

However, the original poster politely declined to reveal the exact location, only stating it was in the New Territories East.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Mainland student shares part-time construction work in HK, hauling over 100 bags of cement daily
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
Naked man wanders into Mong Kok restaurant, sent to hospital
SOCIAL BUZZ
8 hours ago
(File photo)
Holiday habits clash: Mainland worker's Easter surprise in HK's F&B scene
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-04-2026 15:31 HKT
logo
(Video) South Asian biker sparks outrage with illegal Tai Mo Shan trail ride
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-04-2026 19:01 HKT
‘Cherry-like’ surprise at Tseung Kwan O park draws visitors
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-04-2026 18:29 HKT
Masked man reportedly seen again in estate corridor splashing suspected liquid
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-04-2026 16:29 HKT
Woman’s chase of peeping suspect in Cheung Chau goes viral
SOCIAL BUZZ
02-04-2026 15:51 HKT
Peruvian house with 63cm entrance seeks Guinness ‘world’s narrowest house’ record
SOCIAL BUZZ
02-04-2026 13:26 HKT
Taxi e-payment ‘3pc fee’ notices spark debate on rollout day
SOCIAL BUZZ
02-04-2026 12:42 HKT
Elderly man spits, attacks diner in Tsuen Wan row
SOCIAL BUZZ
01-04-2026 15:32 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.