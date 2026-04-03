(Video) South Asian biker sparks outrage with illegal Tai Mo Shan trail ride

A South Asian motorcyclist has come under fire online after a video surfaced showing him allegedly riding illegally along hiking trails in Tai Mo Shan Country Park.

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The footage, posted last Wednesday (Mar 25) by a Pakistani man identifying himself as a travel blogger, shows him riding a motorcycle in slippers through mountainous terrain during both day and night. He is seen navigating forest paths, passing close to campsites, and tackling rough trails where the bike’s wheels repeatedly spin and dig into the ground.

The exact time of the incidents was not disclosed in the video, and the rider obscured his motorcycle’s license plate.

The clip began circulating widely on Thursday (April 2), drawing criticism from netizens, with some accusing him of breaching country park regulations and others raising concerns over dangerous riding.

Similar incidents have previously been reported in areas such as Kai Kung Leng, prompting concern from authorities.

Under the Country Parks and Special Areas Regulations, it is an offence to bring or use vehicles, including motorcycles, within country parks or special areas without permission. Offenders are liable to a level-one fine of HK$2,000 and up to three months’ imprisonment.

Police have also reminded the public that only bicycles are allowed on designated cycling tracks within country parks, and riders must follow directional signs. The use of off-road motorcycles on such trails is illegal and poses safety risks to other users.