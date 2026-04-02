Woman’s chase of peeping suspect in Cheung Chau goes viral

A woman chased a suspected peeping man through the streets of Cheung Chau after spotting him inside a women’s restroom, with photos from the pursuit later going viral online.

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The woman said she found the man lying on the floor of the restroom, allegedly peeping and taking photos. After a brief eye contact, the man fled, and she gave chase.

She said the suspect appeared to have planned his escape, claiming he had a bicycle waiting nearby.

During the pursuit, she shouted for help while taking photos of the man from behind, but did not capture his face.

A series of photos documenting the chase was later posted online, drawing widespread attention. The images, some blurred due to motion, were praised for their intensity and cinematic feel.

Some netizens likened the photos to scenes from films by Wong Kar-wai, while others compared them to local TV footage.

Many urged the woman to report the case to police, while others said the suspect could be identified given Cheung Chau’s small size.

She also reminded others to stay alert and protect their privacy when using public restrooms.