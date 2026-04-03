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SOCIAL BUZZ

Masked man reportedly seen again in estate corridor splashing suspected liquid

SOCIAL BUZZ
03-04-2026 16:29 HKT
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A masked man dressed in a distinctive homemade “hero-like” outfit has reportedly been seen again in a public housing estate corridor, after earlier footage allegedly showed him splashing liquid outside a flat.

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The man, previously captured on CCTV last August, was seen wearing a surgical mask and a pointed hat made from folded newspaper secured with paper clips. He was also carrying a stick-like object and a plastic bag containing what appeared to be a bottle of yellow liquid.

In the footage, he enters a residential corridor, pauses outside a unit door, glances up at a CCTV camera, adjusts his headgear and reaches into the bag before making an unclear motion near the door. He then leaves the scene.

The unusual appearance and behavior prompted discussion online, with users questioning his intent and speculating about possible property damage.

The original uploader of the video said the man appeared to be attempting to splash liquid at a flat entrance but fled when a resident opened the door unexpectedly.

Separately, a social media user claimed to have encountered a man matching the same description in a lift, reigniting online discussion and calls for identification.

No police confirmation has been made regarding the latest sighting.

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