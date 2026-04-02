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SOCIAL BUZZ

Peruvian house with 63cm entrance seeks Guinness ‘world’s narrowest house’ record

SOCIAL BUZZ
02-04-2026 13:26 HKT
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A quirky two-story house in Peru has gone viral after its designer submitted it to Guinness World Records for consideration as the “world’s narrowest home,” featuring an entrance just 63cm wide.

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Located in Aucallama, opposite the town’s main square, the brightly colored “paper-thin” house was designed by architect Fabio Moreno and has quickly become a local tourist attraction.

Despite its extreme width, the building is fully functional. The interior includes a living room, kitchen, bedroom, study, laundry area and bathroom, all squeezed into a structure where the widest point is only about 130cm.

Inside, every centimeter is carefully optimized. Furniture is built against the walls, while the television is mounted on the ceiling to save space. A narrow, staggered staircase connects the two floors.

Upstairs, a small balcony overlooks the square and marks the narrowest section of the house at just 63cm. The floor also contains a compact bedroom, study area and laundry space arranged in a tight linear layout.

The current record for the world’s narrowest house is held by the Keret House in Warsaw, Poland, measuring between 92cm and 152cm wide. Moreno’s design claims to beat it, but Guinness World Records has yet to officially confirm the title.

Moreno said the project aims to challenge perceptions of space, saying that happiness depends not on size but on how well space is used.

 

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