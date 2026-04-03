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SOCIAL BUZZ

‘Cherry-like’ surprise at Tseung Kwan O park draws visitors

SOCIAL BUZZ
03-04-2026 18:29 HKT
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Visitors to Tseung Kwan O Velodrome Park have been greeted with an unexpected sight, as cherry blossom trees that recently shed their petals are now bearing clusters of bright red, cherry-like fruit.

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Photos shared online show the trees covered with small ornamental fruit in shades of red and green, hanging in dense bunches. The images quickly attracted attention, with many residents saying they planned to visit over the weekend.

The trees are among those that bloomed earlier this season and are located near an entrance close to a children’s playground and an extreme sports area, according to social media posts.

The park has become a popular spot for cherry blossom viewing in recent years, drawing crowds during the flowering season.

Some online commenters suggested the trees may be a fruit-bearing variety rather than purely ornamental cherry blossoms, possibly introduced after earlier species proved less suitable for local growing conditions.

Others questioned whether the fruit is edible. While some expressed interest in trying it, several warned that fruit from ornamental cherry trees is often bitter and not intended for consumption, adding that plants in public parks may have been treated with chemicals.

Visitors are advised to admire the display but not to consume the fruit.

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