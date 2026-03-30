Mother caught evading fares with child at MTR station

A mother was caught evading fares with a young child at an MTR station on Sunday (March 29), triggering widespread criticism online.

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According to a social media post, the mother was seen taking the child through the fare gates without paying. The pair were subsequently stopped by MTR staff.

Witnesses said the child appeared frightened and began crying as staff surrounded them. Photos circulating online showed multiple MTR employees confronting the woman and the child near the ticket barriers, drawing attention from nearby passengers.

The incident quickly sparked heated debate, with most netizens condemning the mother’s behavior. Many criticized the act as a failure of parental responsibility, arguing that such actions could negatively influence the child.

Some commenters said the emotional distress experienced by the child was a direct consequence of the mother’s actions, while others stressed that facing consequences could serve as a lesson about wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, many netizens expressed support for the MTR staff’s handling of the situation, calling for stricter penalties against fare evasion. Some also noted that such behavior could ultimately lead to higher fares for law-abiding passengers.