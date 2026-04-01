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SOCIAL BUZZ

Elderly man spits, attacks diner in Tsuen Wan row

SOCIAL BUZZ
01-04-2026 15:32 HKT
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An elderly man allegedly spat, removed his shoes and assaulted a diner during a bizarre dispute over seating at a fast-food outlet in Tsuen Wan.

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The incident surfaced after a netizen shared a post and video online on Tuesday (Mar 31), saying the man suddenly sat down at their booth while they were eating.

The man, described as thin with grey hair, was seen carrying a bag of bread and two cups of hot water. He then took off his shoes and wiped them with tissues, in what the diner believed was an attempt to force them to give up their seat.

The situation escalated when the two made contact, with the diner saying they accidentally kicked the man.

The man allegedly retaliated by hitting the diner and spitting onto the table, triggering a heated confrontation. A nearby customer was also caught up in the scuffle and shouted at the pair.

A restaurant manager intervened and told the diner to call police, stressing that violence was unacceptable. However, the man fled before officers arrived.

The diner later said they suffered chest pain after the incident.

Footage shows the man holding up a smartphone and filming the diner, gradually raising it to cover his face.

The case has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the man’s behavior and backing the diner’s decision to report the incident.

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