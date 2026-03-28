Outrage in Central as drivers narrowly avoid pigeons lured onto busy road by hidden bread crumbs

A heartwarming display of driver compassion in Central has quickly turned into a wave of public fury following allegations that a malicious individual is intentionally scattering food in the middle of traffic to lure pigeons to their deaths.

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The controversy erupted after a video circulated on social media showing a massive flock of birds nearly crushed by oncoming vehicles on Queen’s Road Central, only to be saved by the patience of a careful motorist.

The footage captured approximately forty pigeons swarming the center of the active roadway to feast on bread fragments.

A dangerous feast on Queen's Road Central

While the scene initially appeared to be a simple case of urban wildlife disruption, the individual who shared the clip pointed out a disturbing detail: the bread had been placed specifically in the most dangerous section of the road.

This led many observers to conclude that the act was not a misguided attempt at feeding, but rather a calculated effort to trick the birds into being struck by passing cars.

Patterns of malice and community concern

Witnesses and local residents have since voiced their anger, noting that this is not an isolated incident in the Central District.

Some reported seeing similar traps near the Central Market in recent weeks, with several accounts claiming that birds have already been killed in previous instances where rice or pizza crusts were left in high-traffic areas.

The community has condemned these actions as a form of "murder," with some suggesting the perpetrator’s true motive is to cause traffic congestion and incite public hatred toward the local pigeon population.

The pragmatic side of driver patience

While many praised the driver in the video for slowing down and gently honking to clear a path, others offered a more pragmatic perspective on why motorists are being so cautious.

Car enthusiasts noted that driving over dozens of birds would not only be a moral tragedy but a mechanical nightmare, as blood, feathers, and remains could easily damage tires or become lodged in the vehicle's undercarriage, leading to expensive cleaning and repair bills.

Calls for enforcement and public vigilance

As the story continues to gain traction online, concerned citizens are calling for authorities to use surveillance cameras to identify the person responsible for the dangerous littering.

In the meantime, the public is being urged to help clear away any food debris found in the middle of roads to prevent further accidents and protect both the city's wildlife and its road users.