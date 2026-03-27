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SOCIAL BUZZ

High-paying butcher job at supermarket chain Qiandama sparks online frenzy

SOCIAL BUZZ
49 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A butcher position at a mainland Chinese supermarket chain in Hong Kong, offering a monthly salary of up to HK$80,000, has ignited a heated discussion among netizens about the value of skilled manual labor versus a university degree.

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The supermarket, Qiandama, recently posted a job advertisement for a "pork butcher and carving master" at its Tuen Mun branch. 

The ad, which quickly went viral after being shared on social media, listed a salary range of HK$40,000 to HK$80,000.

This prompted many online users to compare it with the typical starting salary for graduates from the city's top universities, which hovers around HK$30,000.

According to the job description, the role requires one to three years of experience but has no formal education requirements. 

The main responsibility is to independently break down two to three whole pigs each day, a task that demands significant skill and physical stamina over a 10-hour, five-day work week. 

Other duties include cutting meat to customer specifications and maintaining the cleanliness of the workspace and equipment.

While some joked about quitting their office jobs to become a butcher, many commentators argued that the high salary is justified. 

They pointed out that the job is physically taxing and requires a level of specialized skill that is difficult to acquire.

One person, claiming to have lasted only a single day in a similar role, noted that the work requires precise technique rather than brute strength. 

Others added that while the initial pay is attractive, the career progression and long-term earning potential may not match that of a university graduate.

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