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WORLD

Taylor Swift paid $160,000 for New York wedding permit: mayor

WORLD
48 mins ago
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Androgyny (4th from L) and fans celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Champagne Problems on July 04, 2026 in New York City. Stephanie Augello/Getty Images/AFP
Androgyny (4th from L) and fans celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Champagne Problems on July 04, 2026 in New York City. Stephanie Augello/Getty Images/AFP

Taylor Swift paid $160,000 for a New York City permit to hold her blockbuster wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden this month, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday.

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Mamdani told reporters that the billionaire pop singer covered the bill for this month's star-studded extravaganza, when asked if Swift would pay back the city for police overtime related to the ceremony.

"Taylor Swift has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event," Mamdani said.

Swift's wedding, which took place over two days in Manhattan, drew hundreds of celebrities and involved a large deployment of police officers who shut down streets surrounding the huge indoor arena.

The total cost of the event is unknown, but Forbes magazine estimated that it exceeded $20 million. The couple also donated $26 million to several charities before tying the knot.

AFP

Taylor SwiftNew Yorkwedding permitmayor

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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