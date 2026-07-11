Taylor Swift paid $160,000 for New York wedding permit: mayor

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Taylor Swift fans pay $25 for garbage from outside wedding
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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration to light up New York
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'Gus' the T. rex presented in New York ahead of auction
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Ultra-wealthy Chinese exile in New York sentenced to 30 years for fraud
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Taylor Swift becomes youngest woman in Songwriters Hall of Fame
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New York renames streets after Thierry Henry, Pele ahead of World Cup
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In New York, waiting in line becomes a social scene
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New York man found guilty in Chinese 'secret police station' case
14-05-2026 12:35 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT