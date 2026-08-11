logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Taylor Swift wedding-dress fever puts bridal brands on high alert

WORLD
13 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Designer Kat Eberley works on a dress at the Jenny Yoo bridal boutique in New York City, U.S., August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Designer Kat Eberley works on a dress at the Jenny Yoo bridal boutique in New York City, U.S., August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Taylor Swift's wedding dress remains under wraps. But wedding chain David's Bridal is already betting brides will want one just like it.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the Christian Dior dress Swift wore at her tightly controlled Madison Square Garden celebration on July 3. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong design team at David's Bridal, which owns roughly 200 stores across the U.S., has already sketched about two dozen looks based on the pop star's likely aesthetics, with a focus on Hollywood glamour and drop-waist silhouettes, CEO Kelly Cook told Reuters.

Those preparations will help the brand "move very quickly when we have an idea of where the dress has landed," Cook explained. David's Bridal has already seen an uptick in searches for Swift-inspired designs on its website, which lists dresses ranging from hundreds of dollars to more than $3,000.

Designers say they will be looking out for elements of her outfit that could blossom into bridal fashion trends.

Viola Chan, head of couture and design at David's Bridal in Hong Kong, said her team studied Swift's personal life to sketch three groups of designs: embellished ball gowns, simple gowns with a touch of detail, and short dresses in case of a mid-ceremony outfit change.

"It could be her makeup, her hair styling, and could be the number of gowns that she changed, the color of her gowns, the floral decoration," Chan said, while showcasing a template adorned with flowers and lace.

Barcelona-based bridal wear designer Pronovias, with distribution in more than 100 countries, said it plans to draw inspiration from the silhouettes, fabrics and "attitude" of Swift's look, as the brand has done for royal and other high-profile celebrity weddings in the past.

NEW SWIFT-INSPIRED DESIGNS

An unusual color or fabric - pink or metallic lace, for example - could ripple through the bridal industry, said Sharon Sever, the creative director at Tel Aviv-based luxury wedding dress company Galia Lahav. A unique veil might also inspire new fashion trends.

For now, brands like Galia Lahav and New York-based Jenny Yoo are in a wait-and-see mode, along with their customers.

"The images make all the difference in the design world," said Liza Pontoni, design director at Jenny Yoo.

The Justin Alexander Group, a U.S.-based bridal fashion house, is in the process of finalizing sketches for its spring and summer 2028 collection, which will be available in stores in autumn 2027. If Swift reveals her Dior dress in the coming weeks, the company might incorporate certain elements into the designs, said CEO and creative director Justin Warshaw.

And if boutiques signal a surge in interest for Swift-inspired gowns, the fashion house might pull strings to make the new collection available to retailers and brides even sooner than the typical one-year timeline, Warshaw said.

For indie bridal franchise Lovely Bride, new details will be at most referential to Swift's look, said Lanie List, the founder and CEO.

"We'll definitely tell our brides things that we have that are similar, if something she wears inspires them," she said.

LEGAL RISKS

For designers and brands, the risk of falling into legal trouble depends on what exactly they copy, said Brad D. Rose, co-chair of law firm Pryor Cashman's Intellectual Property Group, who works with luxury brands.

U.S. copyright law generally does not protect the cut, shape or silhouette of clothing. That means a bridal company can often lawfully create a dress that mimics an aesthetic. But specific decorative elements such as embroidery or beadwork may be protected.

If a bridal brand were to falsely suggest an affiliation with Swift or LVMH-owned Dior, trademark and unfair competition concerns could arise, Rose added.

Pronovias leans into seasonal trends rather than emulating specific pieces or names, a spokesperson said. The designer will, for example, avoid using Swift or Dior's name in marketing, while still drawing inspiration from trends that emerge from the collaboration.

Reuters

Taylor Swiftwedding-dress feverbridal brandshigh alert

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Androgyny (4th from L) and fans celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Champagne Problems on July 04, 2026 in New York City. Stephanie Augello/Getty Images/AFP
Taylor Swift paid $160,000 for New York wedding permit: mayor
WORLD
11-07-2026 17:28 HKT
A satellite image shows Typhoon Bavi as it churns in the Pacific Ocean, July 9, 2026. Reuters
Japan's southwestern islands on high alert as powerful Typhoon Bavi approaches
WORLD
10-07-2026 11:34 HKT
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP The Empire State Building is seen in the distance as people take photos of a giant screen showing the message "JUST&T MARRIED!"
Taylor Swift fans pay $25 for garbage from outside wedding
WORLD
09-07-2026 10:18 HKT
A screen displays a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden, the venue for their reported wedding celebrations, in New York, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married, publicist says as pair hosts New York celebration
WORLD
04-07-2026 10:27 HKT
May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration to light up New York
WORLD
03-07-2026 17:12 HKT
TOPSHOT - Honoree US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift attends the 55th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York on June 11, 2026. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP)
Taylor Swift becomes youngest woman in Songwriters Hall of Fame
WORLD
12-06-2026 12:08 HKT
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reportedly to wed at Madison Square Garden on July 3
GOSSIP
07-06-2026 18:08 HKT
Taylor Swift poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
Taylor Swift files to trademark her voice, likeness to ward off AI deepfakes
WORLD
28-04-2026 10:28 HKT
Taylor Swift to wed June 13 at luxury Rhode Island seaside hotel
GOSSIP
09-12-2025 17:49 HKT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer visit the site of the Manchester synagogue attack, where multiple people were killed on Yom Kippur in what police have declared a terrorist incident, in north Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
UK urges cancellation of pro-Palestinian protest after synagogue attack
WORLD
03-10-2025 22:17 HKT
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.