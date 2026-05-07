logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
SCREEN & MUSIC

HK concert date for Japanese group XG sparks mainland backlash over Unit 731 link

SCREEN & MUSIC
26 mins ago

by

Liuliu Yang

logo
logo
logo

Japanese-Korean girl group XG’s upcoming Hong Kong concert date has sparked controversy online after some mainland netizens linked July 31 to Japan’s wartime Unit 731, a Japanese wartime unit known for human experimentation during the Second Sino-Japanese War.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The controversy comes amid recent reports of Japanese artists cancelling or adjusting performances in Hong Kong, highlighting ongoing sensitivities surrounding cultural events against the backdrop of strained China–Japan relations.

According to a post on the group’s official Weibo account “XGALX_XG” on Wednesday (May 6), the “THE CORE” world tour will stop at Hall 10 of AsiaWorld-Expo on July 31, 2026. Fan club presales are set to begin on May 13.

The announcement quickly triggered discussion on Chinese social media, with some users criticizing the date as inappropriate and arguing that it showed a lack of consideration due to its perceived historical sensitivity.

Calls soon emerged for the concert to be rescheduled, with some users warning that the timing could provoke negative reactions. “Can the date be changed? It’s not appropriate,” one user wrote.

While other netizens acknowledged there is no direct link between July 31 and Unit 731, they said the number remains highly sensitive when associated with Japan. Some also suggested that, amid current China–Japan relations, the organizers should reconsider the schedule.

A number of comments further warned that the concert could face difficulties proceeding if the date remains unchanged.

Despite the backlash, no official announcement has been made regarding any change to the concert schedule.

XG is a seven-member global girl group produced by XGALX, a Japan-based music label under Japanese entertainment conglomerate Avex Group. Based in South Korea, the group has gained international attention since its 2022 debut for its hip-hop and R&B-influenced sound.

XG

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
One night left: King Gnu’s Hong Kong debut nearly sold out
SCREEN & MUSIC
20 hours ago
A baton passed on: Yan Huichang to step down as HKCO director after three decades
SCREEN & MUSIC
04-05-2026 17:39 HKT
Donnie Yen directs and stars in CAINE, Hollywood spin-off filming in Budapest
SCREEN & MUSIC
30-04-2026 17:03 HKT
HKBU orchestra reimagines live music with AI and robotics
SCREEN & MUSIC
29-04-2026 08:00 HKT
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2026/27 season marks the first under incoming music director Tarmo Peltokoski.
Mahler, global tours and star guests, HK Phil launches Peltokoski era
SCREEN & MUSIC
28-04-2026 13:00 HKT
Cold War 1994 premiere draws nine best actors as Chow Yun-fat kisses Dodo Cheng on red carpet
SCREEN & MUSIC
28-04-2026 00:39 HKT
Louis Koo, Jessica Hsuan spark online frenzy over long-awaited on-screen reunion for romantic duet
SCREEN & MUSIC
27-04-2026 18:27 HKT
When fashion returns in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, controversy grows over Asian representation
SCREEN & MUSIC
24-04-2026 16:49 HKT
Free music carnival brings Cantopop nostalgia to Victoria Harbour
SCREEN & MUSIC
21-04-2026 19:00 HKT
Chungking Express returns with a jazz twist this May
SCREEN & MUSIC
16-04-2026 19:00 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.