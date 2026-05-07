HK concert date for Japanese group XG sparks mainland backlash over Unit 731 link

Japanese-Korean girl group XG’s upcoming Hong Kong concert date has sparked controversy online after some mainland netizens linked July 31 to Japan’s wartime Unit 731, a Japanese wartime unit known for human experimentation during the Second Sino-Japanese War.

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The controversy comes amid recent reports of Japanese artists cancelling or adjusting performances in Hong Kong, highlighting ongoing sensitivities surrounding cultural events against the backdrop of strained China–Japan relations.

According to a post on the group’s official Weibo account “XGALX_XG” on Wednesday (May 6), the “THE CORE” world tour will stop at Hall 10 of AsiaWorld-Expo on July 31, 2026. Fan club presales are set to begin on May 13.

The announcement quickly triggered discussion on Chinese social media, with some users criticizing the date as inappropriate and arguing that it showed a lack of consideration due to its perceived historical sensitivity.

Calls soon emerged for the concert to be rescheduled, with some users warning that the timing could provoke negative reactions. “Can the date be changed? It’s not appropriate,” one user wrote.

While other netizens acknowledged there is no direct link between July 31 and Unit 731, they said the number remains highly sensitive when associated with Japan. Some also suggested that, amid current China–Japan relations, the organizers should reconsider the schedule.

A number of comments further warned that the concert could face difficulties proceeding if the date remains unchanged.

Despite the backlash, no official announcement has been made regarding any change to the concert schedule.

XG is a seven-member global girl group produced by XGALX, a Japan-based music label under Japanese entertainment conglomerate Avex Group. Based in South Korea, the group has gained international attention since its 2022 debut for its hip-hop and R&B-influenced sound.