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SCREEN & MUSIC

Chungking Express returns with a jazz twist this May

SCREEN & MUSIC
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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For those who remember the quiet ache of Chungking Express — the passing moments, the neon blur, and the lingering refrain of California Dreamin' — this May offers a chance to step back into that world, if only for an evening.

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Timed with the symbolic “May 1 pineapple can day,” inspired by one of the film’s most memorable lines, local creative studio Gentle Pause is bringing the story back to life in a different form.

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Teaming up with jazz ensemble Fountain de Chopin, they present Jazzing Cinema, a two-night immersive experience that blends open-air film screening with live jazz performance.

Set against the harborfront at K11 MUSEA Sculpture Park, the event transforms a familiar urban space into something more reflective — a stage where image and sound unfold together. Scenes from the film play out on screen, while musicians reinterpret its emotional rhythms through improvisation, echoing the film’s sense of distance, longing and fleeting connection.

First released more than three decades ago, Wong Kar-wai’s film continues to resonate for its portrayal of a city both crowded and deeply solitary. This new presentation leans into that atmosphere, inviting audiences not just to watch, but to feel their way through it — slowly, and in the company of music.

Taking place on May 1 and 2 from 6pm to 7.30pm, the experience offers a rare pause in the city’s pace — a moment to linger in memory, and perhaps, like the film’s characters, to get a little lost in it.

Gentle Pause - Jazzing Cinema: Chungking Express
Date: May 1 & 2, 2026
Time: 6pm to 7.30pm
Location: 6/F, Sculpture Park, K11 Musea
Ticketing: https://www.hkgentlepause.com

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

Chungking ExpressGentle PauseJazzing Cinema

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