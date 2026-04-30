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SCREEN & MUSIC

Donnie Yen directs and stars in CAINE, Hollywood spin-off filming in Budapest

SCREEN & MUSIC
50 mins ago
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Director and action star Donnie Yen Chi-tan is set to make history as he takes on dual roles as director and lead actor in CAINE, a John Wick spin-off currently filming in Budapest, Hungary.

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The production marks a milestone for the Hong Kong martial arts icon, who becomes one of the few Asian filmmakers to both direct and headline a major Hollywood studio action film.

Set photos circulating online show Yen in character as blind assassin Caine, wearing a brown leather jacket, dark sunglasses and carrying his signature cane sword. He is seen seated on a bench engaging in a warm conversation with a young woman, a rare calm moment contrasting with the character’s lethal reputation.

The actress has been reported by some sources to be Chinese rising star Zhuang Dafei, who is believed to be playing Mia, the daughter of Caine. Her appearance has sparked speculation that the character may play a key emotional role in the spin-off’s storyline.

CAINE expands the story of Yen’s character introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4, where the blind assassin played a pivotal supporting role. The film is expected to explore his past, moral conflicts and family ties, following earlier hints of a reunion with his daughter.

In the previous instalment, Caine was involved in the killing of Shimazu Koji, a close friend of John Wick, a storyline that triggered a revenge arc involving Koji’s daughter Akira. The spin-off is expected to further develop these consequences.

Yen earlier confirmed that filming is currently underway in Europe, with additional production scheduled in Hong Kong later this year. He said he has been pushing for Hong Kong locations to be included, noting that part of the story focuses on Caine’s personal life and origins.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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