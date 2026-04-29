HKBU orchestra reimagines live music with AI and robotics

The Hong Kong Baptist University Symphony Orchestra will return this year with a reimagined gala concert that blends classical music with digital technology and artificial intelligence, offering audiences a multisensory experience.

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Staged as part of HKBU’s 70th anniversary celebrations, the 2026 gala will take place at the East Kowloon Cultural Centre, marking the venue’s first orchestral performance to integrate art tech and AI.

Under the theme “Live Music ReIMAGINEd,” the concert builds on the university’s ongoing exploration of interdisciplinary collaboration, combining symphonic works with visual effects, gaming elements, and emerging technologies.

“HKBU has always been at the forefront of art tech,” said Professor Johnny Poon, Associate Vice-President (Interdisciplinary Research) and Dean of the School of Creative Arts at HKBU, who directs the concert.

“Through the combination of classical music, video game and movie music, as well as stunning visual effects powered by art tech, the concert will offer audiences a brand new multisensory experience, as if they are watching a movie and an orchestra at the same time.”

A key highlight will be the appearance of humanoid robot Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics, performing alongside a live orchestra in a rare collaboration between human musicians and AI.

The program will also feature a performance inspired by the video game “Black Myth: Wukong,” combining live dance with digital avatars, alongside a new work - Birthday Variations, created to mark HKBU’s anniversary, incorporating both live and virtual performers.

