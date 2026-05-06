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23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

A 23-year-old Filipino woman was found unconscious inside a guesthouse in Chungking Mansions on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui on Wednesday morning (May 6) and was later certified dead in hospital.

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Police said they received a report at 9.19am that the woman, a guest at a unit in the building at 40 Nathan Road, had collapsed inside her room.

Officers arrived at the scene and found her lying unconscious. She was immediately taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for emergency treatment.

She was later pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The cause of death has yet to be ascertained. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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