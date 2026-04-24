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SCREEN & MUSIC

Cold War 1994 premiere draws nine best actors as Chow Yun-fat kisses Dodo Cheng on red carpet

SCREEN & MUSIC
53 mins ago
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The global press conference and premiere of "Cold War 1994" took place at the Xiqu Centre on Monday, with nine best actors including Chow Yun-fat, Aaron Kwok, Tony Leung, Terrance Lau, Chris Wu, Tse Kwan-ho, Kent Cheng, Tai Bo and Michael Ning walking the red carpet.

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Chow Yun-fat arrived with his wife, making a grand entrance. On the red carpet, he and Aaron Kwok posed for selfies with fans. During the group photo, Chow, Kwok and Leung voluntarily gave up the centre position to other actors.

Chow kissed Dodo Cheng, who was hosting the press conference, and later joked about the film industry: "Actors rely on fate. Some may jump out with a surfboard and get crushed by the waves, while others can ride the waves. Being an actor really depends on luck."

+2

Tony Leung praised Terrance Lau, who plays his younger version in the film, saying his performance was so brilliant that it made him "question his own life." When asked whether Lau might win a Best Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Awards next year, Leung said: "Don't put so much pressure on young actors."

Aaron Kwok, whose character has no younger version in the film, joked that he could play his own younger self, drawing laughter from the audience. He stressed the importance of unity in the film industry: "Only by being united can we give new actors the space to shine."

Director Longman Leung revealed that "Cold War 1995" has already been completed and is currently being edited, with a planned release this year.

Chow Yun-fat reflected on the passage of time: "We don't know if we'll see each other again in 10 years. If we film another one, it might be 20 years from now. By then, I'll be 90."

Cold War 1994 premiere Hong Kong film

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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