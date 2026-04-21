Free music carnival brings Cantopop nostalgia to Victoria Harbour

A free outdoor music carnival will take over Tsim Sha Tsui this weekend, as the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival returns with a two-day program featuring live performances, film screenings and interactive installations along the waterfront.

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“ImagineLand,” a flagship event of the festival presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, will be held on April 25 and 26 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza and Salisbury Garden lawn. Open to the public free of charge, the event invites residents and visitors to experience a mix of music, art and cinema in an open-air setting.

Music across generations

At the heart of the carnival is the “Go Beyond Concert,” which will feature 11 acts across two stages over two days.

The lineup includes established and emerging artists such as Vincy Chan, Arvin Tsang, bands Goodnight Lillie and ROVER, and DJ DEANZ, alongside performers from outside Hong Kong including Thai singer New Napassorn, making her debut in the city.

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Curated by veteran music figure Wong Chi-chong, who will also serve as host and DJ, the Forest Stage anchors the performances, while the Seed Stage spotlights younger musicians through street-style shows and sharing sessions.

Making its debut this year is the Cantopop Party, designed to revisit classic hits across different eras. Organizers said the segment aims to evoke collective memories through familiar melodies that have shaped the city’s music culture.

Beyond music: art, play and discovery

During the day, visitors can explore “Pop Unboxed,” an outdoor installation co-curated with the Hong Kong Design Institute.

The exhibition features four themed showcases, including a contemporary reinterpretation of the “Ten Brothers” folktale, a neon-inspired film scene installation, surreal costume displays, and a music exhibit blending classic vinyl covers with virtual singer creations.

Each display is presented as a “blind box,” encouraging audiences to discover surprises through exploration. The installation will remain at the venue through June 30.

Nearby, the “Funarts Corner” offers creative booths such as caricature drawing, digital tattoos, make-up styling and cheongsam-themed photo experiences, adding a participatory layer to the carnival atmosphere.

Cinema under the stars

As evening falls, the program shifts to the “Movie Under the Stars” screenings at Salisbury Garden. Two local fantasy romance films — Last Song for You on April 25 and Fly Me to Polaris on April 26 — will be shown at 8pm.

Audiences are invited to bring their own mats and settle on the lawn for an open-air cinema experience by the harbor, blending film with the city’s nightscape.

A celebration of evolving pop culture

Now in its fourth edition, the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival is themed “Beyond Fantasy,” reflecting the evolving nature of local culture across music, film, and creative media.

According to the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, Hong Kong’s pop culture has developed through a continuous process of inheritance, fusion and innovation, shaping a style that remains distinct to the city.

With music, art and cinema unfolding side by side, the weekend carnival offers a relaxed yet vivid snapshot of that evolution — one that connects past and present along the familiar backdrop of Victoria Harbour.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

