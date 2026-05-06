One night left: King Gnu’s Hong Kong debut nearly sold out

Anticipation is building for Japanese rock band King Gnu’s long-awaited Hong Kong debut, with tickets for the May 30 show already sold out and limited availability remaining for the May 29 performance.

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The Clockenflap Presents concerts, part of the band’s “CEN+RAL Tour 2026,” will take place at AsiaWorld-Arena, marking the group’s first-ever performance in the city and one of the highlights of their largest overseas tour to date.

With multiple ticket categories already sold out and others close to capacity, organizers are urging fans to secure the remaining seats for May 29 before they are gone.

More than just a concert, the show promises an immersive experience, featuring a 360-degree central stage designed to bring audiences closer to the performance from every angle. The production combines visual art and music in a format that has already impressed audiences in Japan, where the tour first launched.

For fans, the significance of the event goes beyond the spectacle. A band’s debut in a city happens only once, and for many, this marks a rare opportunity to witness King Gnu live at a defining moment in their international journey.

The Hong Kong stop is expected to draw strong regional interest, as the band continues to expand its global reach with a sound that blends rock, pop, and experimental elements.

With the countdown underway, demand shows little sign of slowing for what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated live music events of the season.

King Gnu CEN+RAL Tour 2026 - Hong Kong

Date: May 29 & May 30, 2026

Time: 8pm (May 29) / 6pm (May 30)

Venue: AsiaWorld-Arena

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com