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SCREEN & MUSIC

A baton passed on: Yan Huichang to step down as HKCO director after three decades

SCREEN & MUSIC
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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After nearly three decades at the helm, Yan Huichang will step down as artistic director of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra in 2027, closing a defining chapter in the ensemble’s history while continuing to shape its future in new roles.

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The orchestra announced that Yan, who also holds the title of principal conductor for life, will formally relinquish his post after the opening of the 51st concert season in September 2027. He will take on the roles of chairman of the Artistic Committee and director of the orchestra’s academy, ensuring continuity as a new generation of leadership emerges.

Yan’s connection with the orchestra dates back to 1996, when he arrived in Hong Kong as assistant to then music director Peng Xiuwen. A year later, following Peng’s sudden passing, Yan stepped into the role under unexpected circumstances, becoming the fourth music director.

What began as a moment of urgency evolved into a long stewardship that would redefine the orchestra’s artistic direction.

Over the years, Yan guided the ensemble through structural transformation while articulating a vision rooted in tradition yet open to innovation.

Under his leadership, the orchestra commissioned and arranged more than 2,000 works, expanding both repertoire and sonic possibilities. He also established the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra Academy and launched the International Conducting Competition for Chinese Music, laying foundations for talent development beyond the concert stage.

His influence has extended well beyond Hong Kong. Recognized early in his career with the title of National Class One Conductor in China, Yan has since received numerous honors, including Singapore’s Cultural Medallion (Music) and the Hong Kong SAR government’s Bronze and Silver Bauhinia Stars. His work has also been acknowledged in Taiwan and across the international performing arts community, most recently with the Distinguished Artist Award from the International Society for the Performing Arts and the Award for Outstanding Contribution in Arts from the Hong Kong Arts Development Council.

Alongside performances and recordings that have earned critical acclaim, Yan has remained committed to education, leading masterclasses in Europe and Taiwan and supporting young conductors through training initiatives.

The orchestra’s board said Yan will be conferred the title of Honorary Artistic Director and Conductor for Life after stepping down. His continued involvement in artistic planning and training is intended to ensure a smooth transition, while allowing emerging conductors to take on greater responsibility.

As the baton prepares to pass, Yan’s legacy is less a conclusion than a continuation—one that reflects a lifetime spent shaping the sound, identity, and future of Chinese orchestral music.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

Hong Kong Chinese OrchestraHKCOYan HuichangHong Kong musicChinese music

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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