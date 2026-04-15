Lights, camera, community: Cinema Day is back with $30 tickets on April 25

A familiar invitation is returning to Hong Kong’s cinemas—one that turns a regular movie night into a citywide outing.

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“Hong Kong Cinema Day,” organised by the Hong Kong Theatres Association, will take place on April 25, offering a flat ticket price of HK$30 across 52 commercial cinemas. For one day, all screenings—regardless of format or theatre type—will carry the same price, lowering the barrier for audiences to return to the big screen.

Tickets will go on sale from noon on April 22 through cinema box offices and online platforms, with staggered releases expected across different chains.

The event, now a recurring fixture on the city’s cultural calendar, is supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, alongside funding from the Film Development Fund. It is designed not only to boost cinema attendance, but also to stimulate activity in surrounding districts.

Reflecting on last year’s turnout, association chairman Timothy Yuen Yin-man said the single-day event drew about 195,000 admissions, helping to drive foot traffic to nearby shopping malls, restaurants, and retail outlets.

The spillover effect, he noted, encouraged residents to step out and contributed tangible benefits to local businesses and the wider community.

The broader momentum of Hong Kong’s film scene has also shown signs of recovery. According to Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries Drew Lai Sai-ming, the past three editions of Cinema Day have attracted more than 600,000 moviegoers in total, pointing to sustained public interest.

In the first quarter of this year, local films have already surpassed HK$100 million in box office revenue, while the Easter holiday period saw takings double compared with the same period last year.

Beyond the screenings themselves, the day is expected to once again ripple through surrounding neighborhoods, reinforcing the connection between cinema culture and everyday urban life.