$30 movies? Say less. Cinema Day is back

For one day this April, the simple pleasure of going to the movies will come with an added sense of occasion.

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Cinema Day will return on April 25, with ticket prices across all commercial cinemas in Hong Kong set at a flat HK$30, offering audiences a chance to revisit the big-screen experience at a fraction of the usual cost.

Tickets will go on sale from noon on April 22, with each person allowed to purchase up to four tickets per transaction at cinema box offices. Online bookings will follow the respective ticketing limits of individual cinema chains.

The promotion will cover all screenings throughout the day and extend to cinemas across the city, from major chains to independent venues. For many, it is an invitation to gather with family and friends, rediscover familiar favorites or simply enjoy the shared atmosphere that only a cinema can offer.

The return of Cinema Day comes at a time when Hong Kong’s box office has shown renewed momentum.

According to Hong Kong Box Office Limited, total revenue during this year’s Easter holiday period reached nearly HK$26 million, more than double that of the same period last year.

Family-friendly titles dominated the holiday lineup, drawing audiences of all ages back into theaters and reinforcing the enduring appeal of the communal movie-going experience.

As tickets go on sale later this month, Cinema Day offers a reminder that, sometimes, the magic of film begins not on screen, but in the simple act of choosing to watch together.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com