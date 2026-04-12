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SCREEN & MUSIC

Globally acclaimed DJ HAAi returns to Hong Kong for Umami x Clockenflap event

SCREEN & MUSIC
1 hour ago

by

Judy Cui

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Pier 1929
Pier 1929

Umami has announced its partnership with Clockenflap to invite HAAi back to Hong Kong for a night of techno, house, and a healthy bit of breakbeat on Friday (Apr 17) at the city's iconic rave spot Pier 1929.

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From her beginnings as a singer-songwriter in Western Australia to her rise as a globally renowned producer and DJ, HAAi has had a remarkable journey in developing dynamic, tempo-shifting sets.

She started DJing only after her previous band split up, earning serious credibility with a two-year residency at London’s Phonox starting in late 2016. Wider prominence came two years later when she won BBC Radio 1’s Essential Mix of the Year in 2018.

Her debut EP, Systems Up, Windows Down, followed in 2019, and her debut album, Baby, We’re Ascending, arrived in 2022. Just last year, she released her second studio album, Humanise, which was created for her trans and queer family and allies and framed as “active resistance.”

As a DJ, her profile has continued to grow globally. In 2024 alone, HAAi played over 100 shows across five continents, taking to the biggest stages at festivals like Glastonbury, Sonar, and EDC Las Vegas. She has also worked with renowned artists, including Fred again.. and Jon Hopkins.

Pier 1929

HAAi first landed in Hong Kong three years ago for the Clockenflap Festival. Her return marks a deepened collaboration between Umami and Clockenflap, showcasing the shared commitment to building Hong Kong's music scene. 

The event follows their successful multi-sensory Art Week afterparty last month and Umami’s hosting of the official Clockenflap afterparty in 2024.

Special guests on the night will include Hong Kong’s Mr. Ho, a resident DJ at Mihn Club, as well as Sleepy, Eugene, and Yee.

Clockenflap

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