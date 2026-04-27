Local hotels see surges as mainland tourists swap Japan for Labour Day Golden Week

Lawmaker and Miramar Group chief operating officer Alan Chan Chung-yee anticipates high hotel demand in core tourist districts during the upcoming Labour Day Golden Week, identifying the city's mega-event economy and shifting Sino-Japanese relations as key drivers.

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With the government projecting approximately 980,000 mainland visitors to arrive over the five-day holiday, Chan noted that the strained Sino-Japanese relations have prompted some mainland tourists, who had originally planned to travel to Japan, to pivot and visit Hong Kong instead.

Additionally, the city's recent lineup of concerts and cultural events, part of the government's strategy to push tourism, has successfully drawn in crowds.

He added that the "Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles" scheme has also brought in a number of family travelers. While they make up a smaller proportion of overall visitors, they are having a positive impact on the broader market.

Alan Chan Chung-yee

Chan also revealed that his group's hotels situated in prime locations are already experiencing nearly full occupancy rates, like one of those located in Causeway Bay has reached a 95 percent occupancy rate for the Golden Week period. Meanwhile, their Tsim Sha Tsui property reported an "impressive" 85 percent occupancy rate, despite 10 percent of its rooms currently undergoing renovation.

The demand naturally outstrips the overall market average as both hotels are located in the heart of the city's traditional tourist hubs, he explained.

The strong demand is also reflected in room rates, which have risen by 8 percent at the Tsim Sha Tsui hotel and 5 percent in Causeway Bay compared to the same period last year.

However, Chan pointed out that visitors are staying for an average of three days during the holiday, which is slightly shorter than the typical annual average.