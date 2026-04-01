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SCREEN & MUSIC

HK Phil brings Finnish flair to spring concert season

SCREEN & MUSIC
01-04-2026 12:00 HKT

by

Marco Lam

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Esa-Pekka Salonen and Tarmo Peltokoski.
Esa-Pekka Salonen and Tarmo Peltokoski.

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will spotlight Finnish musical artistry this spring with two programs led by conductors Tarmo Peltokoski and Esa-Pekka Salonen, bringing audiences a blend of contemporary and classical works.

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The first program, conducted by Peltokoski, centers on Salonen’s Violin Concerto, a work the composer described as “a kind of summary of my experiences as a musician and a human being at the watershed age of 50.”

Written for renowned violinist Leila Josefowicz, the concerto returns with its original soloist, bringing a technically demanding and emotionally layered piece back to the stage.

The program concludes with Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 11, subtitled The Year 1905, a dramatic and unflinching musical depiction of political unrest and conflict. The concert will be held on April 24 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall, before traveling to Guangzhou on April 26 for Peltokoski’s mainland debut with the orchestra.

In early May, Salonen will take the podium himself for a contrasting program that highlights both virtuosity and lyricism.

Opening with Richard Strauss’ tone poem Don Juan, the concert then moves to the Asia premiere of Salonen’s Horn Concerto, co-commissioned by the orchestra. The piece reflects Salonen’s personal connection to the instrument, which he has described as his first love in music.

The concerto will be performed by Stefan Dohr, principal horn of the Berlin Philharmonic, known for a sound that combines power with lyrical depth.

The program concludes with Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5, a work inspired by nature and best known for its soaring horn theme, said to evoke the image of swans in flight. Performances will take place on May 1 and 2 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

Tarmo Peltokoski Conducts Shostakovich 11

24/4/2026 FRI 7.30pm
Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall
HK$880 $700 $520 $380
Tickets now available at URBTIX
For ages 6 and above

26/4/2026 SUN 4pm
Xinghai Concert Hall Symphony Hall
RMB ¥880 ¥680 ¥480 ¥280 ¥180
Click here for ticketing details

Swire Maestro Series: Esa-Pekka Salonen Conducts Sibelius 5

1 & 2/5/2026 FRI 7.30pm & SAT 5pm
Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall
HK$880 $700 $520 $380
Tickets now available at URBTIX
For ages 6 and above

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

HK PhilTarmo PeltokoskiEsa-Pekka Salonen

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