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NEWS

Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 46-year-old mainland woman was hospitalized after falling into the sea at Tung Lung Chau in Sai Kung this morning while taking a picture with the lighthouse.

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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

The incident happened around 11am, when the woman was reportedly arriving on the island with two friends for a hike. It is understood that the woman slipped and fell from the approximately three-meter-high cliff as she posed for pictures near the lighthouse. 

A couple in their 70s, surnamed Cheung, passed by in their fishing boat and pulled the woman from the sea. The woman fell unconscious after the rescue and was rushed to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital.

It is reported that the woman has since regained consciousness and will stay at the hospital for further observation. 

With its rich coastal scenery, Sai Kung has seen similar accidents before,  including the death of a 21-year-old Guangzhou man earlier this year, who fell approximately 70 metres from a cliff at Po Pin Chau while reportedly taking photos.

Tung Lung ChauSai Kung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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