Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture

Read More
Teen mechanic’s first day ends in crash after Tesla hits storefront
20-04-2026 16:52 HKT
Female body tied with bricks found floating near Sai Kung pier
15-03-2026 17:12 HKT
GFS helicopter airlifts injured cleaner after fall in Sai Kung
23-02-2026 01:06 HKT
$570,000 of cannabis products seized in Sai Kung, driver arrested
04-02-2026 06:57 HKT
Body found floating near Conic Island in Sai Kung waters
04-01-2026 18:49 HKT
East Dam of High Island Reservoir draws double visitors on New Year's Day
02-01-2026 02:48 HKT
Police seize cannabis in Sai Kung hotel room, arrest 23-year-old man
30-12-2025 03:11 HKT
(Video) Yacht catches fire in Sai Kung, thick black smoke seen
29-12-2025 01:24 HKT
Company director convicted of using fake passports to open bank accounts
25-04-2026 11:36 HKT