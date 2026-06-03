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FINANCE

New World's new Shanghai office tower records 70pc pre‑leasing rate

FINANCE
6 mins ago
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The office tower of K11 ELYSEA in Shanghai. NWD
The office tower of K11 ELYSEA in Shanghai. NWD

New World Development (0017) said its office tower of K11 ELYSEA in Shanghai recorded a pre‑leasing rate of nearly 70 percent, with tenants expected to begin moving in starting in October.

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The developer’s K11 projects across the mainland recorded growth in both footfall and sales during the Labor Day Golden Week, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It sold more than 100 homes at its first large-scale city-industry integrated project in Shenzhen since launch and homes worth 250 million yuan in a Shenyang project.

In Hong Kong, tourist spending at K11 MUSEA increased 125 percent year on year during the first four days of the golden week, with the largest single purchase nearing HK$2 million. 

Among various categories, international luxury brands continued to deliver strong performance, with sales surging by nearly 200 percent year on year, while sales of watches and jewelry rose by nearly 90 percent.

The mall recorded an occupancy rate of close to 98 percent while K11 Art Mall was fully occupied. 

New World sold a  total of 367 units at The Pavilia Farm series as of May, raking in over HK$5.9 billion.


 

New WorldShanghaiofficetower

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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