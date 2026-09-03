logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Broadcom raises AI chip forecast as Big Tech keeps writing bigger checks

FINANCE
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A Broadcom logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A Broadcom logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Broadcom on Wednesday forecast strong AI chip sales for the next two years, offering fresh evidence that Big Tech's appetite for AI infrastructure remains undiminished as investors scrutinize returns on massive spending.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company were down over 1 percent in extended trading, recouping some earlier losses.

They have gained about 6 percent this year, significantly underperforming rivals and the broader semiconductor index, as AI spending concerns and increased competition persist, including Marvell's recent custom chip deal with Google.

Broadcom, whose custom AI chips are used by companies including Meta Platforms, Alphabet's Google and OpenAI, said it now expects AI chip revenue of about US$115 billion (HK$897 billion) in the fiscal year ending October 2027, up from a prior forecast of over US$100 billion. The company expects that to double to roughly US$230 billion in fiscal 2028.

The outlook highlights how AI spending is broadening beyond Nvidia's costly processors, benefiting suppliers such as Broadcom that provide both custom chips and the networking components that tie AI systems together. As Big Tech races to build AI infrastructure, bookings for Broadcom's AI chips topped US$30 billion last quarter alone.

CEO Hock Tan told analysts Broadcom has secured enough supply to support the higher forecast for next year, while customer demand continues to mount. He said the company has visibility into additional AI infrastructure deployments through 2028, including more than 10 gigawatts for Anthropic, over 5 GW for OpenAI and 3 GW for Meta.

"That is committed capacity, not aspiration, and it closes most of the gap to what the market wanted," said Patrick Moorhead, CEO of analyst firm Moor Insights & Strategy.

Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be about US$34.8 billion, below analysts' average estimate of US$35.03 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

AI chip sales more than tripled to US$16.7 billion in the third quarter, lifting Broadcom's total revenue to US$29.59 billion, which beat estimates of US$29.36 billion. Adjusted profit came in at US$3.32 per share, compared with estimates of US$3.24.

Reuters

BroadcomAIchipspending

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
US urges G20 countries to allow AI training on creators' work
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
The company logo for Snowflake Inc. is displayed on a banner to celebrate the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 16, 2020. REUTERS
Snowflake lifts annual revenue forecast on cloud and AI demand, shares soar
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Humanoid robots controlled by a remote control by Unitree Robotics take part in a fight during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 18, 2026. AFP
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel greets shareholders during the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting, the conglomerate's first since Warren Buffett stepped down after 60 years as chief executive, in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Berkshire CEO Abel says AI to help power growth
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2026. (AFP)
Nvidia CEO urges G20 to build AI infrastructure
INNOVATION
15 hours ago
People walk past the Enflame booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura.
Tencent-backed Enflame IPO draws 6,109 times online demand
FINANCE
15 hours ago
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk speaks via video conference to delegates at the G20 Innovation Ministerial summit, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS
Elon Musk says AI will add US$30 trillion to global economy, but power crunch looms by 2027
FINANCE
17 hours ago
AFP
SpaceXAI to launch Grok 4.7 model in 10 days to outpace rivals
INNOVATION
20 hours ago
Hong Kong students explore AI and emerging industries through six-week program
NEWS
20 hours ago
Photo by SAM YEH / AFP The TSMC logo is seen on screens at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Renovation Museum at the Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu on July 5, 2023.
Taiwanese borrow to buy stocks in AI-fuelled frenzy
CHINA
02-09-2026 12:54 HKT
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
12 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
02-09-2026 13:07 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.