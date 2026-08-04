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PROPERTY

New World's 83 Wing Hong Street sells 75 office units, to launch high-zone units

PROPERTY
19 mins ago
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83 Wing Hong Street
83 Wing Hong Street

New World Development (0017) said its Grade-A office project in Kowloon West, 83 Wing Hong Street, has sold over 75 units, representing nearly 80 percent of the price-listed units launched. 

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The average transaction price stood at approximately HK$7,500 per square foot and additional high-zone office units will be launched in phases, the developer said.

Earlier, a buyer acquired the entire sixth floor for HK$140 million as a long-term investment, with part of the space to be reserved for corporate self-use, it said.

Rising 28 storeys, 83 Wing Hong Street has a total gross floor area of approximately 440,000 sq ft and the top-floor office on the 31st floor offers a floor-to-floor height of up to 4.7 meters and a gross floor area of approximately 19,000 sq ft.  

The project also features over 8,600 sq ft of retail space and approximately 20,000 sq ft of twin terraced gardens. 

New World’s Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong also saw five transactions in July, including a 561-sq-ft two-bedroom flat that was sold for HK$19.82 million, or HK$35,332 per sq ft.

In the mainland, the developer said its The Sillage ranked as the top-selling residential project in Liwan District, Guangzhou, among homes priced under 8 million yuan (HK$928 million) over the past year. 

The project introduced new unit layouts ranging from approximately 818 to 1,496 sq ft, catering for market demand for premium residences, it said, adding that during its “Hong Kong Homebuyer Special” sales event, footfall increased 220 percent year-on-year. 

New World 188 in Shenzhen once again ranked first by transaction volume in Longgang District in June, continuing to lead the Longgang market, it added.


 

New World83 Wing Hong StreetPavilia Rosa

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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