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PROPERTY

SHKP's Cullinan Harbour in Kai Tak sells four-ensuite unit for new high of $169 million

PROPERTY
31 mins ago
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Cullinan Harbour.
Cullinan Harbour.

 Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) Cullinan Harbour in Kai Tak sold a four-ensuite unit with a car parking space on Monday for HK$169 million, with a price per square foot of HK$79,073, setting a record new high. 

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Only two units of the same type remain available in Tower 1. 

The project has sold 48 units to date, generating over HK$3.3 billion in revenue.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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