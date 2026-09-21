SHKP's Cullinan Harbour in Kai Tak sells four-ensuite unit for new high of $169 million

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101 Kings Road sets new high for HK$64.55m unit sale
20-09-2026 17:06 HKT
State Residence launches 30 units with third price list
20-09-2026 16:23 HKT
State Residence rolls out second price list for 30 units
20-09-2026 14:32 HKT
One Toscana to tender 15 units next Monday
17-09-2026 17:00 HKT
Double Coast III fetches nearly HK$37.5m from six units sale
17-09-2026 16:29 HKT
URA receives 28 EOIs for To Kwa Wan Road / Wing Kwong Street project
17-09-2026 15:00 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT