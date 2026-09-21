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PROPERTY

The Sterling II offers 68 additional units with 188 in second round of sales this weekend

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Jeffrey Sy (center); CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian (right), sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas); Cen Feifei (left)
Jeffrey Sy (center); CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian (right), sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas); Cen Feifei (left)

China Resources Land's (1109) Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling II offered 68 additional units on Monday, with an average discounted price per square foot of HK$19,376. The first round of sales of 188 units begins this Sunday.

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The newly released 68 units comprise 14 one-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom units, and 10 three-bedroom units, ranging 322 to 730 square feet, with discounted prices from HK$6 million to HK$15.01 million, and discounted prices per square foot from HK$17,864 to HK$21,747. 

The price is about 1 percent higher than the first price list. 

The Sterling II had received over 23,000 checks as of Monday noon, according to Jeffrey Sy, deputy managing director of CR Land (Overseas). 35 of the 188 units for sale on Sunday will be offered via tender, including 28 three-bedroom units and 7 special units with terraces. The remaining 153 307-to-730-sq ft units will be offered via a price list, with discounted prices ranging from HK$5.43 million to HK$15.01 million, or HK$16,930 to HK$21,747 per square foot.

 

 

The SterlingChina Resources Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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