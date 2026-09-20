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PROPERTY

State Residence launches 30 units with third price list 

PROPERTY
2 hours ago
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People line up to visit the project.
People line up to visit the project.

Sky Ace Enterprises' State Residence in North Point launched its third price list for 30 units on Sunday, with an average discounted price per square foot of HK$22,188.

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The latest batch comprises 20 one-bedroom, eight two-bedroom and two three-bedroom layouts, spanning from 301 to 602 sq ft.

The discounted price ranges from HK$6.11 million to HK$15.08 million, or HK$20,292 to HK$25,048 per sq ft.

After discounts, all one-bedroom flats are priced below HK$6.7 million, while eight two-bedroom units are below HK$10 million.

The project has received more than 3,000 checks as of 3pm on Sunday, marking an oversubscription of 26 times across the 110 units offered in the first three price lists.

Meanwhile, the project has released two special units to be sold via tender next Wednesday, including a 277 sq ft one-bedroom unit with a 228 sq ft terrace and a 413 sq ft two-bedroom unit with a 131 sq ft terrace.

The price list sales are expected to kick off as early as next week, said the developer. The project is assisted by New World Development (0017).



 

State ResidenceSky Ace EnterprisesNorth Point

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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