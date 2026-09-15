The Sterling II releases first price list of 85 units

China Resources Land (1109) announced the first price list for its Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling II on Tuesday, offering 85 units spanning 307 to 730 square feet.

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With discounts of up to 16 percent, the discounted price starts from HK$5.42 million, with a discounted price per square foot starting from HK$16,930, down 5 percent from the last price list of Phase 1. Checks can be submitted starting Wednesday, with a potential first round of sales as early as next week.

The show flat will be shown to the public starting Wednesday, with sales arrangements to be announced soon.