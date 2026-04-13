Town Health expands affodable care with new North Point medical center

Town Health International Medical Group has expanded its network on Hong Kong Island with the opening of a new integrated medical center in North Point on Monday, aiming to provide accessible and affordable one-stop healthcare services to the community.

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Strategically located at the Roca Centre on King's Road, the new clinic is just steps away from the North Point MTR Station, making it highly accessible for both local residents and the area's working population.

Distinguishing itself from many traditional private clinics, the center will operate seven days a week, including public holidays.

Multi-specialty services under one roof

A key feature of the new facility is the provision of multi-specialty services under one roof. Patients will have access to a wide range of care, including General Practice, Otorhinolaryngology (ENT), and Respiratory Medicine, all at affordable price points.

Chief operating officer Thomas Chan Chun-hong said the center's consultation fee, which includes three days of basic medication, starts at HK$199 – well below the HK$300 to HK$400 typically charged at general outpatient clinics.

"We want to make healthcare more affordable,” Chan said, adding that patients will not face different treatments based on insurance cards or membership status.

In an effort to shorten waiting times, the center features a multi-consultation room design, allowing several doctors to provide a range of services simultaneously. Chan emphasized that the multi-doctor setup allows physicians to focus on patient care while Town Health manages operations, drug costs, and market positioning.

Meanwhile, a two-way referral system between general practitioners and specialists will also be applied in the new center, further boosting one-stop service capabilities and leveraging synergies.

Demonstrating its commitment to providing value-for-money medical services, the center is participating in a variety of government-funded and public-private partnership programs for primary healthcare.

These include the General Outpatient Clinic Public-Private Partnership Scheme, the Chronic Disease Co-Care Scheme, the Colorectal Cancer Screening Programme, the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme, and the Elderly Health Care Voucher Scheme.

The company added that it will continue to review its operational strategy and restructure its medical center network to improve efficiency.

Town Health also reiterated its dedication to corporate social responsibility and its goal of enhancing shareholder returns by delivering comprehensive medical services that are both affordable and provide excellent value.