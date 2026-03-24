Man arrested in North Point after cannabis and samurai sword found in car

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Flat fire in North Point injures two, falling window hits passer-by
18-03-2026 00:32 HKT
Man smashes bus window, takes driver’s seat in North Point crash
27-02-2026 22:01 HKT
Fire at North Point subdivided flat forces 30 to flee
12-02-2026 04:39 HKT
Man arrested after police find cannabis in his car boot in Ma On Shan
05-02-2026 00:28 HKT
$570,000 of cannabis products seized in Sai Kung, driver arrested
04-02-2026 06:57 HKT
Driver arrested as drug-filled van found parked illegally in Sai Wan Ho
01-01-2026 05:04 HKT
Schroders says Hung Hom asset loan extended
10-09-2025 20:26 HKT
Six-decade-old North Point residential site sold for $600m
23-07-2025 15:53 HKT