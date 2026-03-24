(Video) Young boar rescued from sea off North Point, taken to Kadoorie Farm

A three-foot-long young wild boar trapped in the sea off North Point was rescued by police, firefighters and SPCA officers on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

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The incident occurred around 4pm near the North Point Fire Station. The boar, weighing about 20 kilograms, was spotted struggling in the water but unable to return to shore. Due to the height of the seawall, firefighters first threw a lifebuoy attached to a rope, but the animal failed to cooperate, stalling the rescue. A fire boat later arrived, and firefighters brought the boar aboard before taking it to the fire station, where SPCA staff took over.

The SPCA confirmed the boar sustained head and neck injuries and was sent to Kadoorie Farm for further examination.