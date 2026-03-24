(Video) Young boar rescued from sea off North Point, taken to Kadoorie Farm

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Man arrested in North Point after cannabis and samurai sword found in car
24-03-2026 05:57 HKT
Flat fire in North Point injures two, falling window hits passer-by
18-03-2026 00:32 HKT
Man smashes bus window, takes driver’s seat in North Point crash
27-02-2026 22:01 HKT
Fire at North Point subdivided flat forces 30 to flee
12-02-2026 04:39 HKT
Schroders says Hung Hom asset loan extended
10-09-2025 20:26 HKT
Six-decade-old North Point residential site sold for $600m
23-07-2025 15:53 HKT
SHKP's Victoria Harbour II in North Point leasing units from $22,500
10-07-2025 17:27 HKT
6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
13-04-2026 00:29 HKT
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
12-04-2026 14:53 HKT