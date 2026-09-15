Pavilia Rosa sells 67 units to date for over $2.8 billion

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21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells two units for over $276 mn
14-09-2026 17:18 HKT
The Sterling II offers 407 units with price list out on Tuesday
14-09-2026 16:14 HKT
Victoria Coast sets new high with HK$36m three-bedroom sale
13-09-2026 16:14 HKT
Pavilia Rosa three-bedroom unit fetches HK$34.72m
13-09-2026 16:09 HKT
Sky Ace Enterprises’ State Residence unveils 194 new homes on Friday
11-09-2026 22:27 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT