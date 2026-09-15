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PROPERTY

Pavilia Rosa sells 67 units to date for over $2.8 billion

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Cannas Ho, second left.
Cannas Ho, second left.

New World Development's (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong has sold 67 units to date, generating over HK$2.8 billion in revenue, according to Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD. 

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The project's sales have remained strong, with two luxurious three-bedroom apartments sold in three days, generating over HK$72 million. 

The project announced a collaboration with high-end floral brand Blooms & Blossoms, offering a two-year floral decoration package to buyers of 11 867-to-976-sq ft units in G2 and G5 in the project. All 11 units feature a three-bedroom layout. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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