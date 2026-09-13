Pavilia Rosa three-bedroom unit fetches HK$34.72m

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Double Coast III releases 94 units in third price list
07-09-2026 16:11 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III sells two-bedroom unit for HK$14.43m
06-09-2026 16:13 HKT
Lai Sun's Mount Broadcast to launch units by tender shortly
03-09-2026 18:28 HKT
Sky Ace Enterprise names North Point project State Residence
01-09-2026 17:32 HKT
K11 MUSEA first-half sales surge 40pc to hit record high
01-09-2026 15:29 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday
30-07-2026 17:05 HKT
NWD K11 upgrades KLUB 11 loyalty programme to boost premium engagement
29-07-2026 15:27 HKT