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PROPERTY

Pavilia Rosa three-bedroom unit fetches HK$34.72m

PROPERTY
29 mins ago
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Pavilia Rosa.
Pavilia Rosa.

New World Development (0017) sold two units at Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong within three days, including a three-bedroom apartment for HK$34.72 million on Saturday.

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This sold unit ranges 868 square feet, translating to HK$40,000 per sq ft. 

The project has sold 67 units so far, cashing in more than HK$2.8 billion.

 

Pavilia RosaKowloon TongNew World Development

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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