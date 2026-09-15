Chester II in Hung Hom launches 48 units for second round of sales on Wednesday

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Victoria Coast sets new high with HK$36m three-bedroom sale
13-09-2026 16:14 HKT
Pavilia Rosa three-bedroom unit fetches HK$34.72m
13-09-2026 16:09 HKT
Sky Ace Enterprises’ State Residence unveils 194 new homes on Friday
11-09-2026 22:27 HKT
Wheelock Properties’ Double Coast III sells 60 units next Wednesday
11-09-2026 22:04 HKT
K&K Property’s One Stanley House 29 sells for $147 million by tender
11-09-2026 21:34 HKT
Chester II expects 4,000 checks by Friday
10-09-2026 16:41 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT