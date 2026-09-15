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PROPERTY

Chester II in Hung Hom launches 48 units for second round of sales on Wednesday

PROPERTY
16 mins ago
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Thomas Lam.
Thomas Lam.

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom will launch the second round of sales for 48 units on Wednesday, including the only unit in the project with a terrace and rooftop, with price per square foot potentially reaching HK$40,000.

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Among the units, 45 are offered on a first-come, first-served basis; while three will be offered via tender, including the 630-sq-ft unit on the 29th floor which features a 73-sq-ft terrace and 619-sq-ft rooftop, according to Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department.

The Midtown South development project has sold 1,640 residential units to date, with total sales exceeding HK$10 billion.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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