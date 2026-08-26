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PROPERTY

One Stanley sells house for over HK$249m

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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From left: K&K Property vice president of sales Kevin Ng, and investment and sales director Tony Cheng.
From left: K&K Property vice president of sales Kevin Ng, and investment and sales director Tony Cheng.

K&K Property's luxury residential project, One Stanley, sold a house via tender for over HK$249 million on Wednesday, marking the third transaction in the project this year to exceed HK$200 million.

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Spanning 4,689 square feet, the house was sold at a price of around HK$53,137 per sq ft.

The project has recorded six transactions this month, raking in more than HK$544 million. 

Meanwhile, a total of 56 units have been sold to date, fetching over HK$5.9 billion.

 

One StanleyK&K Property

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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