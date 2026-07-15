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PROPERTY

One Stanley to tender two luxury houses on July 31

PROPERTY
20 mins ago
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Tony Cheng, right.
Tony Cheng, right.

K&K Property said on Wednesday that it plans to sell two homes of its luxury project One Stanley via tender on July 31.

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One of the mansions features a four-bedroom layout spanning 4,689 square feet, with a 1,624-square-foot garden area. 

Meanwhile, another four-bedroom house to be tendered measures 3,097 sq ft, with a 624-square-foot garden area.

The luxury home price in Hong Kong is expected to see a 15 to 20 percent increase this year amid the recovering luxury housing market, said Tony Cheng, investment and sales director of K&K Property.

 

One StanleyK&K Property

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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