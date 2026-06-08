One Stanley sells a four-bedroom duplex unit for $86.2 million

K&K Property's One Stanley sold a four-bedroom duplex unit for HK$86.2 million on Monday.

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The 2,566-square-foot unit is on 2/F and 3/F of Block 10.

The developer said it will increase the internal selling price for some units on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the developer is optimistic about the future outlook of the residential market. With demand continuing to rise, it expects luxury home prices to increase by 15 percent to 20 percent this year, while prices for small to medium-sized units are projected to rise by 13 percent to 17 percent. It also considers further raising its internal selling prices after recording more transactions in September and October.

